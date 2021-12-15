Want to Make Every Hudson Valley Christmas Party Legendary? Play This Game

An appearance from Buddy the Elf this Saturday in Pleasant Valley is being promoted on social media. Could actor Will Ferrell in fact be visiting the area?. The 2003 Family/Comedy Elf has got to be one of the great Christmas movies of all time. It's definitely one that I don't get tired of watching when it comes on tv during the holidays. The movie stars Will Ferrell and James Caan along with Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Daniel Tay, Peter Dinklage, Bob Newhart, and Ed Asner. It centers around Buddy, a human raised by Santa's elves, who travels to New York City to meet his biological father. The movie also has a great scene involving Will Farrell getting into a fight with a department store Santa played by comedian Artie Lange.

PLEASANT VALLEY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO