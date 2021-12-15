ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck reveals he would ‘probably still be drinking’ if he was still married to Jennifer Garner

By Tarrah Gibbons
 3 days ago

Ben Affleck is revealing blunt details about his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Affleck recently shared how he struggled with drinking while married to Jennifer Garner, People reports.

Affleck and Garner share three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“I’d probably still be drinking. It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped,” Affleck noted as he explained how he was unhappy in his marriage. “I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

The 49-year-old actor has gone to rehab several times for alcohol over the years.

Garner and Affleck wed in 2005 and split in June 2015. Their divorce was settled in October 2018.

People reports that Affleck said that he and his ex-wife tried everything to save their marriage, but it didn’t work out.

“The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart,” Affleck added.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer,” he said. “Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

In April, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance. They made things Instagram official in July before making their red carpet debut in September.

Affleck and Lopez were initially engaged in 2002 and postponed their 2003 wedding before officially calling it off in 2004.

Lisa Helms
3d ago

Own your addiction. You can't blame it on anyone else. I hope she doesn't accept any part of your problem. I'm sure she has dealt w enough because of your addiction

6
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

I’m blocking all news sites that report one more word on Hollywood couples. Who Fkn cares? Enough already.

2
