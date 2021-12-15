ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/15/21 Entertainment News

By Lisa Kaye
krrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — A former “General Hospital” star is suing ABC over the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Ingo Rademacher played Jax for almost 25 years and was fired last month after refusing to get the jab. Rademacher brought a lawsuit against the network on Monday, calling the requirement unconstitutional. He...

krrw.com

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Whoopi Shuts Down Dr. Oz's Senate Run: 'You Don't Have the Right to Talk to People Like This!'

Dr. Mehmet Oz's Senate run has just begun, but the women of The View are already campaigning against him. On Wednesday morning, just one day after Dr. Oz announced that he would be running as a Republican in Pennsylvania, the co-hosts tore into the TV doctor for embracing the GOP position on the COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates, and efforts to keep school-age children safe amid the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVShowsAce

‘Love After Lockup’: Rachel Has New Baby On The Way

Former Love After Lockup star Rachel has not had the easiest ride since the last season ended. Her estranged husband Doug Howard was arrested on multiple felonies. Additionally, word got out that he, his girlfriend, and his dad want to fight for custody of his son, Dougie Jr. He has been happily living with Rachel for a handful of years now along with her young son. Now, she has a reason to celebrate. She has a new baby on the way and she could not be more thrilled to share the news.
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
Us Weekly

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy: A Timeline of the Comedians’ Relationship

Comedians in love! Chelsea Handler knew her boyfriend, Jo Koy, for nearly 20 years before they started dating — but their romance happened right on time. During an October 2021 episode of her “Dear Chelsea” podcast, Handler admitted that she may have had feelings for Koy when he was a regular guest on her late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, which ran on E! from 2007 to 2014, but she “suppressed” them.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
@wearemitu

Vicente Fernández and Wife Cuquita’s 50+ Year Love Story Is One for the Books, Here Are All the Heartwarming Details

As we mourn Vicente Fernández’s passing while listening to songs like “A Mi Manera” and “Estos Celos,” drinking stored-away, fancy tequila and yes, crying while thinking about his inimitable legacy, we can’t help but think of the family he left behind. The 81-year-old “Rey De La Música Ranchera” had four children, sons Vicente Jr., Alejandro and Gerardo, plus an adopted daughter Alejandra (but more on that later).
RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Chelsea Handler calls out boyfriend Jo Koy at PCAs: 'We get to go home together and have more fun there'

"How cool is this?" Handler, 46, said while accepting her trophy. "Thank you to everybody who spent the time voting for me, and to my family members, who I know voted for me several times. Thank you, everybody, and for everybody who has come out to see my show. And to all the straight white men who have been dragged out to see my show by their spouses or girlfriends or daughters, it takes a brave man to listen to me on stage for an hour, so I appreciate you, too."
CELEBRITIES

