How Pegasus Airlines’ Location Has Fostered Connecting Traffic

Qatar Airways’ Airbus A380s will return to the skies tomorrow with flights planned to London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle. The airline is ‘reluctantly’ bringing the jets back but has made it clear that the A380s will only hang around as long as they are needed. With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which airports the Qatari flag carrier has flown to with the giant of the skies.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO