ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How Pegasus Airlines’ Location Has Fostered Connecting Traffic

By Jake Hardiman
simpleflying.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkey finds itself at the boundary of Asia and Europe. Its location offers airlines from the country bountiful opportunities to serve transiting passengers traveling from east to west, and vice versa. Pegasus Airlines is one such carrier, and Simple Flying recently had the chance to speak to its Chief Commercial Officer,...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Where Has Qatar Airways Flown The Airbus A380?

Qatar Airways’ Airbus A380s will return to the skies tomorrow with flights planned to London Heathrow and Paris Charles De Gaulle. The airline is ‘reluctantly’ bringing the jets back but has made it clear that the A380s will only hang around as long as they are needed. With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which airports the Qatari flag carrier has flown to with the giant of the skies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Launches Europe-St Louis Flights For 2022

If the pandemic has had anything positive impact, it is that airlines have had a much more creative attitude to route development. Many carriers have launched ‘unexpected’ routes, including Lufthansa, with St Louis from Frankfurt and San Diego from Munich among those announced today. Lufthansa to St Louis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabiha Gökçen
simpleflying.com

Finnair A350 Leaves The Runway Lining Up For Takeoff In Helsinki

* Article updated 13:35 UTC 13/12/2021 with a statement from Finnair *. A Finnair Airbus A350 suffered a runway excursion this weekend while preparing to leave its Helsinki base. The aircraft left the runway while lining up for takeoff on a flight to Dubai. While the flight was eventually able to depart, it reached the UAE several hours late.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Carpatair: The Romanian Airline About To Recieve Its First A319

Wet lease specialist Carpatair is getting ready to enter is first Airbus A319 into service. In comparison to the Romanian operator’s current fleet consisting of two Fokker F100s and one Boeing 737-300, the 15-year old jet is a step towards modernization. The A319 reportedly beat Embraer regional jets in the bid for the airline’s custom.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Flair Airlines Goes Big With Plans For 14 More Boeing 737 MAX 8s

Canada’s Flair Airlines has announced the next round of its major fleet expansion. The airline plans to lease an additional 14 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for delivery in 2023, more than doubling its fleet compared to where it stands today. The primary motive behind the fleet growth is expansion, with plans to continue adding new points to its network.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkish Airlines#Cheap Airlines#Istanbul#Pegasus Airlines#Simple Flying#Izmir#European#Wizz Air#Lcc
simpleflying.com

British Airways Adds 3 US A380 Destinations For Summer 2022

British Airways has loaded the A380 from Heathrow to Boston, Chicago, and Washington for summer 2022. They bring the number of A380 routes for the carrier next year to 10, although Los Angeles A380 service will cease from January 10th. The additional routes come just over a month after BA started to use the double-decker to Madrid and Frankfurt and only a few days since once again began long-haul service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

The Most Notable New Airline Routes This Week

Welcome to our 18th routes newsletter! Doesn’t time fly? This week includes a selection of the routes introduced in the past seven days. Why not sign up and receive our newsletter in your email inbox every week?. Aer Lingus begins Manchester to Orlando. Orlando International now has a second...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Which Airports Could See The Most A380s In 2022?

A year ago, it seemed as though the A380 was yesterday’s news. Fast forward to today, and the situation couldn’t be more different. A wave of carriers have brought the giant back in the last couple of months. Meanwhile, Emirates took delivery of its final A380 just yesterday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Plans Large A380 Return For Summer 2022

Singapore Airlines seems to be planning a significant return of the Airbus A380 when the IATA summer 2022 schedule kicks off. According to schedule data, the airline plans to fly the giant of the skies to eight destinations by the start of April, including a fifth freedom flight from Frankfurt to New York’s JFK.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

UAE Seemingly Stops All Nigerian Arrivals Over Emirates Flight Ban

The political back and forth between Nigeria and the UAE continues to twist and turn. Today, Nigerian passengers were reportedly offloaded from a Dubai-bound Ethiopian Airlines flight, amid claims that the UAE has stopped all airlines from flying Nigerians to the country. No official word has come from the UAE, but local sources say that no Nigerians will be allowed to enter the country.
LIFESTYLE
Las Vegas Herald

Low-Cost Carrier(Lcc) Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Jetstar Airways, Tigerair, Ryanair, Pegasus Airlines

The Latest Released Worldwide Low-Cost Carrier(Lcc) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Low-Cost Carrier(Lcc) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Low-Cost Carrier(Lcc) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tigerair, Ryanair, Pegasus Airlines, SpiceJet, Azul (Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras), Royal Air Maroc, WestJet Airlines, Thai AirAsia, Indigo, Lion Air, Wizz Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Jetstar Airways, easyJet, Southwest Airlines, Jet Lite Limited, Cebu Pacific Air, Virgin Australia, Flydubai, GoAir, AirAsia, GOL (Gol Transportes Areos) & JetBlue Airways.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Jazeera Airways: How Much More Will It Grow?

Jazeera Airways has been on an impressive growth streak in the past few years. Founded in April 2004 as the Middle East’s first non-government owned airline, the budget carrier connects the region with its fleet of Airbus A320 jets but even flies as far as London. Continuing to expand with more destinations and more aircraft as the months go by, just how much more will the carrier grow?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Connect Airlines Reveals Plans To Be First U.S. Zero-Emissions Carrier

Start-up carrier Connect Airlines has unveiled plans to become the first zero-emissions U.S.-based airline following the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) with new propulsion company Universal Hydrogen. Connect Airlines is a new operator being formed by Waltzing Matilda Aviation, a Boston-based... Subscription Required. Connect Airlines Reveals Plans To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CharlotteObserver.com

RDU lands a new airline and a new international route, with connections to Europe

Triangle residents will soon be able to fly nonstop to Iceland from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Icelandair will begin flying to Reykjavik four times a week beginning May 12, 2022. The seasonal service will continue through October. Iceland is a popular tourist destination but also serves as a midway point for...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

A New Airline Has Flights to Europe for as Little as $109

Low-cost airlines are a give-and-take proposition for travelers. You know it shouldn't cost less to fly to Europe than it does to drive to the next state over. Still, if you're the kind of traveler that is willing to make it work -- small seats, no amenities unless you pay, limited baggage, etc. -- a budget airline can make travel a whole lot easier. (At least, financially.)
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Heading Toward All-Airbus: Pegasus Airlines On Its Fleet Strategy

Low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has established a significant presence across Turkey during its three decades of existence. With a main hub at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport, and other bases throughout the country, Pegasus boasts a young fleet consisting of narrowbodies from Airbus and Boeing. But how might this makeup change in years to come?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy