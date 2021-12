Finally, something to look forward to in GTA Online. The Contract is going to be one of the best post-launch updates GTA Online has seen and we can't wait to find out how Franklin Clinton has been working his way up to a position of power after the Union Depository Heist that featured in Grand Theft Auto V's single-player campaign. One thing that's worth keeping an eye on, though, is the update coming to Radio Stations in The Contract expansion. Here's what we know so far...

