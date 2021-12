Salvador Ordorica is the CEO of The Spanish Group LLC, a first-class international translation service that translates over 90 languages. We have seen unprecedented damage and uncertainty hit global markets during the pandemic, and the ramifications of this economic damage, let alone the personal loss and devastation, has yet to be fully realized. Emerging markets, in particular, have been hit hard by the response to the Covid-19 pandemic with large capital outflows occurring that go well beyond what we have seen in past crises. This outflow has forced increased borrowing and depreciated currencies, which in turn has slowed growth and hindered the ability to bounce back in several regions.

