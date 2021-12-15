Schools Collaborate to Help Tornado Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is no word of any plan to close Chicago Public Schools facilities due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, but the district still dealing with a massive bus driver shortage related to the pandemic. We tallied up what the district is paying to parents to do the job hundreds of bus drivers used to handle. And as CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Thursday, many parents are passing on the payout. Hardest hit in this school bus driver shortage are the families of special needs students. They make up 80 percent of routes that have been scrapped scrapped. The loss...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO