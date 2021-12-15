Schools Collaborate to Help Tornado Victims

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Several organizations are stepping up to help Western Kentucky tornado victims. Tuesday, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky announced they’re donating $500,000 to help with relief efforts. Half of that money will go to the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help with immediate needs. The other half...
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Cleanup efforts continue after an EF-1 tornado devastated a mobile home park in Stamping Ground early Monday morning. Ten homes were condemned. Now, the Red Cross and community members are helping victims get back on their feet. Hope, help and healing are what Baptist Disaster...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — To make sure the youngest victims of the recent storms do not miss out on Christmas, First Lady Britainy Beshear announced the Western Kentucky Toy Drive. More information about the toy drive is available at firstlady.ky.gov/toydrive. You can also contribute to the overall tornado relief fund...
DORAL (CBSMiami) – South Floridians are jumping in to help out the victims of possibly the biggest tornado to hit the U.S. in decades. “The way our founder Michael Capponi described it is a Cat 6 hurricane, that does not exist so that magnitude is ginormous,” Daniel Merrovitch, Global Empowerment Mission Operations Manger said.
School districts across Eastern Kentucky are joining together to lend a helping hand to victims of the deadly tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky over the weekend. The districts are working on a “stuff the bus” collection drive, with each district collecting specific items. The include:. Pike County and...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — During Sunday’s concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announced they are donating proceeds from the event to help victims of recent storms. Mountain Top News Reporter Joshua Slone has details.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The western Kentucky tornado outbreak brought a flashback for tornado victims in southern Indiana. Last week, tornadoes cut a 200-mile path through the commonwealth leaving 77 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. A twister similar in strength -- EF-4 cut a path of destruction on...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The American Red Cross of the Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent 11 volunteers to aid the states of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Some of their names are:. Thomas Gormley of Ephrata, Central Pennsylvania Chapter. Melinda Rosario of Harrisburg, Central Pennsylvania Chapter. Elizabeth Carter of...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Police Department is sending a message that they will have a zero-tolerance policy regarding threats of violence in local schools. In a post on the its Facebook page, the department referenced a TikTok “challenge” to threaten school shootings or bomb threats at every school in America on Friday.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A longtime Eastern Kentucky optometrist who is credited with modernizing the practice in Kentucky has died. Dr. Jerald F. Combs died on Monday, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Deb, a daughter and two step-sons. In a statement on its Facebook page,...
The Wayne County High School was placed on lockdown for around three hours this (Friday) morning, Here is a statement from the school district;. A lockdown at the Wayne County High School and nearby Area Technology Center has been lifted, after law enforcement investigated a threatening message left inside the high school on a bathroom wall that was determined to be a prank. In addition, a threatening text was sent by a high school student that was determined to be non-credible. That student has been detained by law enforcement.
Two lockdowns in Wilson County prompted by a police search for a burglary suspect have been lifted Tuesday. At around 10 a.m. Mt. Juliet Police announced their search for a home burglary suspect in the area of Windtree Pass and Summitt Way. As a precaution, Wilson County Schools placed both W.A. Wright Elementary and Green Hill High on soft lockdowns.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some students, parents, school districts and sheriff’s offices are on alert following social media posts threatening schools in a number of states. According to reports, a vague TikTok post alleges there are planned school shootings for Friday, Dec. 17. This comes after a trending...
CHICAGO (CBS) — There is no word of any plan to close Chicago Public Schools facilities due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, but the district still dealing with a massive bus driver shortage related to the pandemic.
We tallied up what the district is paying to parents to do the job hundreds of bus drivers used to handle. And as CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Thursday, many parents are passing on the payout.
Hardest hit in this school bus driver shortage are the families of special needs students. They make up 80 percent of routes that have been scrapped scrapped.
The loss...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Drago and Lita — the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s police dogs — have already proved useful in helping the department locate evidence for drug cases. Now they are learning new skills. The two dogs and their deputy handlers recently completed a week...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Bridge Prep Academy of Village Green in Kendall was placed on a precautionary code red lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following a reported robbery at a shopping center located near the school.
Police said they responded to the school located on the 13300 block of SW 120th Street at around 2 p.m.
Authorities said everything is back to normal with no reported injuries.
Parents who went to pick up their children reported a strong police presence at the school.
One student told CBS4 News that there had been a code red at the school.
That student said someone called his classroom to say...
