Back 4 Blood Update Adds Christmas Event, Offline Campaign

Fallout 76's Night of the Moth update adds the Mothman Equinox event, and arrives alongside Season 7, which is titled Zorbo's Revenge. We get more information on Night of the Moth over on an Xbox Wire post, where Bethesda's content manager Parker Wilhelm says, "During this event, keen-eyed players will notice something different about Point Pleasant. Atop the Mothman Museum, you and your team can take on missions to clear out cultist bonfires, destroy warding totems or collect albino radstag blood in order to stop an evil ritual from taking place. Upon successfully thwarting your foes’ plans to bring about a malicious form of the Mothman, you and your teammates may counter with your own ritual. This could potentially reward you with a visit from the Wise Mothman, granting an XP boost to those who commune with it." The Mothman Equinox event will take place hourly, and runs until December 21st. You can start it by talking with Interpreter Clarence atop the Mothman Museum. Bethesda adds that the patch download size for Xbox is 19 GB.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO