Back 4 Blood Update Adds Christmas Event, Offline Campaign

By Carley Garcia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis bleak scenery could use some glittering decorations. Those wanting an update for Back 4 Blood only have one day to wait, and it’s about to pack a wallop. Turtle Rock Studios has just confirmed that the new addition to the title will include a brand-new campaign mode, a holiday seasonal...

