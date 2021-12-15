VIDEO – President Biden Arrives at Fort Campbell

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large companies, handing a rare legal victory to the White House in efforts to implement a key component of its Covid strategy. In a 2-1 ruling, the panel for the Ohio-based Sixth Circuit said the Occupational Safety...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter took the stand in her own defense -- recalling the moment she used deadly force against Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Jennifer Mayerle has the details.
(CNN) — Peloton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement provided to CNN. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a...
U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the "first half of 2022" as they test a third dose for the age group. Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of...
A Florida man has received the stiffest criminal sentence of any Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant so far, getting more than five years in prison. Robert Palmer, 54, of Largo was sentenced to 63 months behind bars Friday in D.C. federal court by Judge Tanya Chutkan. The sentence equaled what prosecutors had been recommending.
A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process...
Comments / 0