VIDEO – President Biden Arrives at Fort Campbell

(CNN) — Peloton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement provided to CNN. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO