(Atlantic) Dayton Templeton scored 31 points, and Colton Rasmussen added 21 to lead Atlantic past Lewis Central 68-57 in a boys’ basketball game on Friday at Lewis Central. “I thought we dominated the paint from start to finish,” said Atlantic Head Coach Derek Hall. “We arose to the occasion against a big physical team. Rebounding on the offensive end has been our kryptonite the first few games, and I thought our paint touches were great; we were getting downhill, dishing to open teammates, hitting open shots, and finishing in the paint. We became men tonight. I’m proud of our guys for getting it done.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO