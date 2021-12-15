ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Pinegar Photo of the Week

By David
republictigersports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for a Photo of the Week contest sponsored by Pinegar Chevrolet! Each...

republictigersports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Republic, MO
CNN

Kamala Harris lets Charlamagne tha God know who the real President is

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States, as Biden's agenda remains stalled in part because of the West Virginia Democrat. "So, who is the real president of this country,...
The Hill

Typhoon in Philippines leaves over 30 dead in its wake

A typhoon that tore through parts of the Philippines beginning Thursday left more than 30 people dead and several others injured, though officials are still trying to determine the extent of the damage, The Associated Press reported. The typhoon, dubbed Rai, hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Tiger#Pinegar Photo#Republic Tiger Sports
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy