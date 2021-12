Another chance to secure a PlayStation 5 unit before 2021 wraps. It’s been a tough couple of years now. We’re moving on to 2022, but going into it will still bring some stock problems. Since the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there have been plenty of struggles. We had to undergo several new changes in our daily routine, which didn’t ease up all that much in 2021. Fortunately, there was a big push to get entertainment out into the forefront. Consumers got a nice escape from reality, but one of those prominent entertainment mediums has been elusive. Of course, I’m referring to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO