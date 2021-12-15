ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boy Scouts' Sex Abuse Settlement Offer Increases by $800M, but Some Survivors Remain Skeptical

By KC Baker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boy Scouts of America's settlement offer to the more than 82,000 boys and men who were sexually abused as scouts recently increased, PEOPLE confirms. On Monday, the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice announced that it reached a settlement agreement with another one of the Boy Scouts of America's (BSA)...

