BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The State Street Baptist Church here in Bowling Green is holding a drive for those impacted by last week’s storms. Though they have closed their doors for today (Friday), they’ll be taking more donations tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 am to 2 pm at the back entrance of the church. All donations will go to benefit tornado survivors.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO