These days, so many of us are working remotely or distanced from colleagues and clients. While you can always type out a lengthy email or log in to one of many chat services, nothing quite compares to face-to-face communication. This is especially true when it comes to delivering feedback or explaining nuanced ideas. Facial expressions and body language are often essential for comprehension, collaboration, and getting things done. Live video conferencing is one option, but it requires syncing calendars across busy schedules and different time zones. Loom’s async video tool allows you to show it, say it, and send it — no matter where you and your team are based. It’s a new mode of communication for today’s hybrid, global workforce.

