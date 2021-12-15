ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Tips to keep your pets safe this holiday season

KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CjSLj_0dNatrq100

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we decorate our home for the holiday, it is important to remember our decorations might be dangerous for our pets.

Veterinary Expert at Pumpkin Pet Insurance Dr. Sarah Wooten joined the FOX21 Morning crew with some tips to keep our pets safe this Christmas:

  • Electrical cords can electrocute a pet if they chew on them, so cover and hide all cords.
  • Some holiday plants are toxic to pets; including holly, mistletoe, poinsettias, and Christmas lilies .
  • Ribbon, tinsel, string, and wrapping paper can be deadly if swallowed, where it can create a life threatening obstruction in the stomach and intestines. So make sure to toss them so they are not laying around.
  • Prevent pets from drinking Christmas tree water , as it can be laden with chemicals and pesticides.
  • Chocolate is toxic to dogs.

For more tips, head to the “Prrrs&Wags” Blog.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Local police to hold Holiday on the Hill this weekend; here’s what you need to know about this free event

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will join forces with Shield616 and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to host Holiday on the Hill this weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2:30-5:00 p.m., people can enjoy static displays of various police vehicles, hot cocoa, s’mores, and have a chance to take a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Wild Blue Cats!

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Wild Blue Cats! strives to help animals as they help us. The nonprofit strongly believes in the human-animal connection. They […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Pet Insurance#Pesticides#Christmas Morning#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: All Breed Rescue & Training

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 is once again teaming up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Indy Give! campaign. All Breed Rescue & Training recently joined FOX21 News to talk about what the organization does for the community and our dogs. Check out the video above for more information!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Horses play a crucial role in our region’s history and heritage. Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course help make the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy