Police arrest 6 on suspicion of targeting Asian women in Bay Area robberies

By Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Six people believed to have targeted Asian women around the Bay Area in multiple robberies have been arrested, the San Jose Police Department said.

Their investigation focused on over 70 reported incidents of robbery, burglary and theft that happened between Oct. 2020 and Sept. 2021, police said.

Police identified the suspects as:

1.) Anthony Michael Robinson Stockton Resident 24 Years
2.) Cameron Alonzo Moody East Palo Alto Resident 27 Years
3.) Derje Damond Blanks San José Resident 23 Years
4.) Hassani Burleson Ramsey Oakland Resident 24 Years
5.) Clarence Jackson East Palo Alto Resident 21 Years
6.) Malik Short Tracy Resident 21 Years

“Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies,” the police department said.

Each of the six suspects received hate crime enhancements with their charges, according to police.

The suspects were identified with the help of witnesses and the victims.

Anyone with information, or victims of unreported incidents associated to these suspects, is asked to contact Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 45

liberalism is mental
2d ago

you'll never see the news broadcast this story because it will show that racism is in all colors and they can't blame a white person for a hate crime put it this way if it was a white men who did this it would be on every news station except for Fox but since they are African-American you won't see it broadcast and any news cast because they would say it's fake news and racism against African Americans

Reply(1)
10
red pill
2d ago

If these were arrested in SF, Boudin would’ve just let them go. I’m hoping SJ would actually be tough on these animals.

Reply(1)
7
Abel Lombera
2d ago

why only black men,are the criminal? why not quit this criminal behiavor and get a job.

Reply(2)
8
 

