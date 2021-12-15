Leeds United fans will be 'concerned' about form under Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has vowed to “continue fighting until the end of the season” but accepts he is not immune from being sacked. Bielsa’s side are five points above the Premier League’s relegation zone after winning only three games this season and were thrashed 7-0 at Manchester City on Tuesday.
As they clambered off the team bus at Elland Road, you would have been forgiven for thinking a school class had just arrived for a stadium tour. No fewer than seven teenagers stepped off the luxury Leeds coach, among them an actual schoolboy, 15-year-old Archie Gray.
Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
