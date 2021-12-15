ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

‘God’s timing is great.’ Arkansas teens save woman from burning car

By Andrew Epperson
 3 days ago

CAMDEN, Ark. ( KARK) – A woman is alive Tuesday because three teens pulled her out of a burning car early Monday morning.

Hayden Bussell, Remi Harper and Shelby Price took Hwy. 7 to school Monday morning when they noticed a wrecked car with its engine smoking.

“We turned around real quick, went back over there,” Bussell, 16, said. “That’s when we started trying to get her out.”

A woman was inside and trapped, but she was conscious and spoke with the teens.

“We started trying to open up every door,” Bussell said. “All of them were locked.”

Harper, 15, used a tool from Bussell’s truck to bust out a window. Flames progressively got larger as the teens worked to get the woman out.

“Every moment that we were standing there, we were losing,” Harper said.

The kids pulled the woman out before fire engulfed the car. They saved her life.

“It was one of those things where you’re like, ‘I don’t understand how she lived through it,” Harper said.

The car was scorched when the incident concluded, and damage still littered the road Tuesday. It could’ve been much worse if the young heroes didn’t stop.

“God’s timing is great,” Price said. “That is so amazing.”

Harper’s mother said she’s spoken with the woman’s family. She’s at the hospital but has a long road to recovery, according to the latest update.

