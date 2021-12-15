Which Marvel superhero is most likely to age gracefully?

Destin Daniel Cretton has made himself very valuable to the MCU and to Walt Disney. Simply put, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the only Phase Four MCU movie that might actually spawn a successful franchise. To be fair, Kate Shortland's Black Widow was a prequel for an established character, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who jumped off a cliff in Avengers: Endgame. Just because Chloe Zhao's Eternals is a genuine commercial flop (it's going to sell fewer tickets in North America than even The Incredible Hulk) doesn't mean Marvel is doomed. But nor does it mean that Eternals, or the characters introduced in Eternals, are going to form a successful franchise going forward. Bad reviews, weak audience polling and lousy legs will see to that.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO