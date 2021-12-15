ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Marvel superhero is most likely to age gracefully?

healthing.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperheroes take a beating, no question about it. Whether they are getting thrown through a building, or getting ready for their next battle, the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are usually worse for wear by the end of the movie. So after more than 25 movies, what would...

www.healthing.ca

Comments / 0

Forbes

How ‘Shang-Chi’ Became Disney’s Most Valuable MCU Superhero

Destin Daniel Cretton has made himself very valuable to the MCU and to Walt Disney. Simply put, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the only Phase Four MCU movie that might actually spawn a successful franchise. To be fair, Kate Shortland's Black Widow was a prequel for an established character, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who jumped off a cliff in Avengers: Endgame. Just because Chloe Zhao's Eternals is a genuine commercial flop (it's going to sell fewer tickets in North America than even The Incredible Hulk) doesn't mean Marvel is doomed. But nor does it mean that Eternals, or the characters introduced in Eternals, are going to form a successful franchise going forward. Bad reviews, weak audience polling and lousy legs will see to that.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
lrmonline.com

Zachary Levi Shares Which Superhero He’d Like Billy Batson To Work With | Los Angeles Comic Con

This past weekend was the tenth year of the annual Los Angeles Comic-Con. Granted, it has had some name changes throughout the year but nevertheless, it has remained a great show for fans from all over the spectrum of pop culture. One of the fun parts of this convention is the main stage spotlight moments with our favorite actors/personalities. One of the guests on Saturday was Zachary Levi.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TV Fanatic

Daredevil: Charlie Cox to Reprise Superhero Role, According to Marvel Boss

When Daredevil rises again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox will be playing the role. Cox played the role of Daredevil for three seasons and one season of the spinoff, The Defenders. Netflix canceled the show in 2018, around the same time it grounded fellow Marvel TV shows The...
MOVIES

