NM Runners kick off their 3rd season on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer Team is set to kick off their third season this week. Playing in the Major Arena Soccer League, the Runners will play in Omaha on Friday and Saturday. This team will be back in New Mexico for their home opener on January 1, and just getting the chance to play at home is huge for this organization.

“For us, it will be about 1 year and 10 months since we actually set foot playing at home again. So, that’s just been a whirlwind in itself of trying to get the third season up and running but the excitement is there man. People are excited, our players are excited, we are selling season tickets, It’s exciting to finally bust out and get going again,” said NM Runners Owner, Andres Trujillo.

