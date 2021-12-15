ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NM Runners kick off their 3rd season on Friday

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrjkY_0dNasr5U00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer Team is set to kick off their third season this week. Playing in the Major Arena Soccer League, the Runners will play in Omaha on Friday and Saturday. This team will be back in New Mexico for their home opener on January 1, and just getting the chance to play at home is huge for this organization.

“For us, it will be about 1 year and 10 months since we actually set foot playing at home again. So, that’s just been a whirlwind in itself of trying to get the third season up and running but the excitement is there man. People are excited, our players are excited, we are selling season tickets, It’s exciting to finally bust out and get going again,” said NM Runners Owner, Andres Trujillo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Chester’s Pick 6: Top 6 plays or players of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this week’s edition of the Pick 6 we highlight the great plays and players from the local area. Great plays on the basketball court to national champions are all showcased. Here is the list: NMMI “NJCAA National Champion” Football Team Bella Hines LaTora Duff & LaTascya Duff Shaiquel McGruder Gabe Trujillo […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico players help NMMI win national championship

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute football team is celebrating the first NJCAA national championship win in program history. The Broncos defeated Iowa Western 31-13 on Friday, and a case can be made that it was thanks to the local players on the roster. Sophomore quarterback and former Volcano Vista Hawk, Diego Pavia, […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobo senior named Mountain West player of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball senior forward, Shai McGruder, has had an impressive senior campaign thus far. She leads the team in scoring and rebounds, and her hard work has been recognized by the conference On Monday it was announced that McGruder was the recipient of the Mountain West player of the week award. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM women’s basketball beats UTEP inside the Pit, 78-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women bounced back from a loss last week to #6 Arizona, with a 78-66 victory over UTEP inside the Pit on Sunday night. “You know, I thought we played really, really well, especially offensively. That is a really good team that has won a lot of games and they are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Cleveland Storm football player shines in New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It didn’t take long for Tre Watson to get into the action in Saturday’s PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. The former Cleveland Storm standout receiver had a solid day for his now Fresno State Bulldogs in his first career bowl appearance. Watson made the transition to tight end during his freshman season […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM men’s basketball loses to SMU, 90-72

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball fell to 6-6 on the season after losing on Sunday to SMU, 90-72. This loss marks UNM’s second straight and once again UNM’s defense would not be the best. “I think that is the best team we have played quite frankly. I think that is a really good team. There […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM announces COVID vaccine requirement for events at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vaccines or a negative COVID-19 test is now required for fans attending basketball games at The Pit. UNM’s Department of Athletics announced Monday the new directive will start with the women’s and men’s basketball games on Tuesday, December 28. Things change and we have to pivot and adapt when things happen and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nm Runners Owner#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

2021 New Mexico Bowl recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a closer matchup than expected in Saturday’s PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl. The Fresno State Bulldogs came into the game as heavy favorites, but the UTEP Miners made things interesting. The Bulldogs started the game fast with a touchdown drive on their opening possession, but missed the PAT. That opened […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMMI Broncos win NJCAA Football National Championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Military Institute now has its first-ever national championship in football. The Broncos beat Iowa Western Community College on Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas, 31-13 to win the NJCAA D-I National Title. Number two NMMI was dominant in this game against #1 Iowa Western, as they racked up 31 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hall of Fame running back speaks ahead of New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico bowl held its annual luncheon at Isleta Resort and Casino. The bands from both UTEP and Fresno State performed, bowl officials and coaches spoke but all eyes and ears were on this year’s keynote speaker. Eric Dickerson spoke on Friday about his upbringing through the […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Get to know this year’s New Mexico Bowl coaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the PUBG MOBILE New Mexico Bowl Luncheon, coaches from both squads spoke, and the crowd got to know the men under the headset on a more personal level. Below are some highlights from both coaches. UTEP coach Dana Dimel Says if he wasn’t coaching football he would be working in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Councilor proposes to adjust timing of green lights on Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone who does their holiday shopping around Uptown this time of year knows the traffic can get pretty hectic. Now, a city councilor has a plan to help traffic flow, specifically on a stretch of Louisiana Blvd. Councilor Diane Gibson is hoping people can avoid the long wait times at busy intersections […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

Tour dates change for 2022 Trinity Site tours

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – White Sands Missile Range has changed the dates for next year’s Trinity Site tours. They are now set for April 2 and October 15. Each tour is limited to 310 people. Registration for the April date has already started on their website. The Trinity Site is where the world’s first atomic […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gallery hosts last-minute market, collects holiday donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque art gallery is giving people some last-minute options for their holiday shopping. About 50 local artisans and vendors set up at Casa de Cultura’s Last Minute Navidad Market downtown. People could find jewelry, art, beauty products, and other handmade gifts. One artist stressed the importance of continuing to shop and support […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM holds in-person commencement ceremony for 2020, 2021 graduates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years, University of New Mexico Graduates finally got their chance to make the triumphant walk across the stage at the Pit. UNM held an in-person commencement Friday evening for students graduating in both the 2020 and 2021 classes. After no in-person ceremonies, last year and an outdoor event with no spectators […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Girl Scouts host entrepreneur fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but on Saturday, they were showing off a different set of skills. It was the first-ever Holiday Entrepreneur Craft Fair, where Girl Scouts from 4th-12th grade create their own goods to sell. They also designed and ran their own booths to sell their items from homemade […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy