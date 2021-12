So you want it all, you say? You need a vehicle to haul around the family, commute to work, and also load up with everything you need on for a weekend getaway, including the family dog. But you also want one that's ready for full-on track days, and oh yeah, you don't want it burning any of those dead dinosaurs, so it needs to be electric. Well, friends, if a starting price of $133,300 doesn't deter you, your vehicle has arrived.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO