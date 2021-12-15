ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Angel City FC facing a big week of drafts as debut season nears

By Damian Calhoun
Daily Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngel City FC technical director Eniola Aluko took time a couple of months ago to look out at an empty Banc of California Stadium, envisioning what the first game might look like. “I think the product is a really exciting, fluid, fast, unpredictable team,” she said. “And if you...

www.dailybreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Charley
Person
Christen Press
Person
Sarah Gorden
Person
Julie Ertz
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
Pyramid

BYU’s Colohan named Player of the Year by Top Drawer Soccer

BYU women’s soccer midfielder Mikayla Colohan landed Top Drawer Soccer’s Player of the Year honor Tuesday, with forward Cameron Tucker being named to the Best XI Second Team. Leading BYU to a national runner-up finish, Colohan and Tucker had a combined 34 goals and 24 assists in their final campaign for the Cougars.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Week#Drafts#Angel City#Acfc#Cousins#Nwsl College Draft#Juventus
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Announces 2022 MLS Regular-Season Schedule

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF has released the team’s 2022 regular-season schedule Wednesday. Inter Miami CF is scheduled to kick off their season at home against the Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 26, 2022, and conclude with a Decision Day clash against CF Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium on Oct. 9. One marquee home matchup is a first-time-ever game against Austin FC on March 6. In addition to Austin FC, Inter Miami CF will face Seattle Sounders FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, and the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in club history during the 2022 regular season. In addition to welcoming LA FC, the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United FC travel to DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in the upcoming season. The team will once again be led by head coach Phil Neville and team captain Gonzalo Higuaín. On top of the mainstays, there’s exciting new star power, including recently signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota. To become an Inter Miami CF season ticket holder and secure your tickets for games, click here.
MLS
Daily Breeze

Galaxy to open 2022 season at home vs. champion New York City FC

The Galaxy will open the 2022 MLS season on Feb. 27 at home against champion New York City FC. The following week, the Galaxy will be the first home opponent for new expansion team Charlotte FC on March 5. The Galaxy will play crosstown rival Los Angeles Football Club just...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution To Face Cavaly AS In Concacaf Champions League Round Of 16

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2). New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008. The...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC swap 2022 NWSL College Draft picks with Houston Dash

Angel City FC wrapped up their NWSL Expansion Draft on Thursday with an additional trade as soon as it ended, as the league announced Angel City has acquired the No. 6 overall pick in Saturday’s NWSL College Draft from the Houston Dash, in exchange for the No. 26 pick and $125,000 in allocation money.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

NWSL Expansion Draft tracker, results: San Diego Wave pick Kristie Mewis, Angel City FC land Dani Weatherholt

The NWSL Expansion Draft is in the books as Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC expanded their rosters Thursday ahead of their inaugural seasons in 2022. Angel City selected Dani Weatherholt from OL Reign with their first pick while San Diego went with USWNT mid Kristie Mewis from the Houston Dash with their top choice. All in all, seven out of nine possible picks were made as San Diego passed on two pics before ending the expansion draft by selecting defender Kaleigh Riehl from Racing Louisville.
SOCCER
washingtonspirit.com

Defender Paige Nielsen Selected by Angel City FC in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft

Washington, D.C., (12/16/21) – Washington Spirit defender Paige Nielsen was selected by Angel City FC in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft presented by Ally. Nielsen was drafted with the number seven pick. Nielsen joined the Spirit prior to the start of the 2019 season from Australian side Canberra United....
SOCCER
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC 2021 expansion draft tracker

2021 is almost over, and with Angel City FC set to enter the NWSL in 2022, it’s time for a time-honored tradition in American sports — the expansion draft. On Thursday, Angel City share the spotlight for the first-ever double team expansion draft in NWSL, alongside fellow California outfit San Diego Wave FC.
MLS
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC announce 13,200 season tickets sold for 2022

Whoever doesn’t think women’s sports moves the needle, might want to take a look at what Angel City FC are doing. Earlier today the club held their first media availability ahead of the 2022 season, to discuss last night’s expansion draft, the upcoming season, and everything in-between. However, at the end of that call, Angel City revealed that they had sold 13,200 season tickets for their inaugural season in 2022. For reference on just how monumental that is, take a look at this tweet from esteemed sports editor, Howard Megdal:
SOCCER
angelsonparade.com

Angel City FC acquire goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson via trade with Orlando Pride

Can’t stop, won't stop for Angel City FC this evening. The team announced another acquisition via trade, this one with the Orlando Pride for goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson. In addition to Wilson, Angel City receive Orlando’s natural third-round pick for the 2023 NWSL Draft. Orlando Pride in exchange, receive ACFC’s natural fourth-round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.
MLS
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed two hours before kick-off after Covid-19 outbreak

Aston Villa vs Burnley has been postponed barely two hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among the home squad. The Premier League match was scheduled to kick-off at 3pm GMT on Saturday at Villa Park. However, Villa recorded fresh positive cases of the coronavirus overnight leaving them so short of available players that the league’s board accepted the club’s request to call off the match, with official news going out at 12.40pm, just two hours and 20 minutes before the game was due to start.A Premier League statement read: “After reviewing all the new information provided by...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy