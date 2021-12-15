Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech

REVIEW – Most of you are probably familiar with “gaming chairs” or “racing chairs”, given their massive popularity in recent times. You can’t watch a streaming gamer without seeing an eye-catching chair at some point, but in my experience looks don’t always equal comfort. I’ve tried so many different office chairs over the years that I’ve lost count, but when I switched to working remotely full time almost a decade ago I immediately found out that an office chair that is “comfortable enough” for a few hours can become a torture rack when used for 8+ hours a day. Price doesn’t always equal comfort as well, I’ve had some $500+ chairs that were out-comforted by $200 Ikea high-back office chairs. My ideal office chair needs to be comfortable enough for long work or gaming sessions, and if it can keep my back and behind from getting sweaty, then that’s a bonus. I prefer high-back office chairs and need lumbar support or my spine will be hurting by end of day. The DXRacer Air Breathable Mesh Gaming Chair seemed to tick most of my boxes, so I was excited to give it a go. After several weeks of constant use (sometimes 12+ hours a day) I can confidently say that this is a great chair for many people, but probably not all. Chair comfort seems to be pretty subjective, and a couple of things limit the body shape and size that will find this model comfortable.

