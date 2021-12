Jones (knee) didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report due to a knee issue, which is likely the one he picked up back in Week 10. Now, his sudden absence is being attributed to an ailment, but there's no evidence that it's related to COVID-19. In any case, Jones' status bears watching as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in Baltimore. Aside from Jones, AJ Dillon is the other Packers running back to get regular playing time, while Patrick Taylor has earned offensive snaps in three of the last five games.

