San Francisco, CA

Up in Smoke: Is the legal-cannabis industry on the verge of collapsing?

By Dan Mitchell
East Bay Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen legalization proponents sold voters on Prop. 64 in 2016, one of their chief arguments in favor of the measure was that legal weed would yield a cash bonanza for state and local governments throughout California. And indeed, they seem to have been right. But now, many of those...

eastbayexpress.com

FOX40

California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leading California cannabis companies warned Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday that the state’s legal industry was on the verge of collapse and needed immediate tax cuts and a rapid expansion of retail outlets to steady the shaky marketplace. The letter signed by more than two dozen executives, industry officials and legalization […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodlogistics.com

Opportunities and Challenges with Sourcing in Cannabis Industry

“Supply chain” has become the scariest business term of 2021 — one synonymous with the early Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) toilet paper shortages and current fears of bare shelves. Since supply chain issues aren’t going away, look at the cannabis industry as an example of both how one can pivot in times of adversity as well as create a model for the future.
RETAIL
KTVU FOX 2

California will allow some exceptions to indoor mask rules

A day before California begins requiring masks to be worn in most indoor settings, the state tweaked the rules to allow some exceptions where people may remove face coverings. San Francisco, for instance, may continue with its policy letting people take off masks in gyms and workplaces if 100% of the people there are vaccinated against COVID.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

How To Become A Budtender: Land A Job At A Cannabis Dispensary

This article was originally published on WeedWeek and appears here with permission. For many people hoping to break into the growing cannabis industry, ‘how to become a budtender’ is usually the first question asked. These days, medical marijuana dispensaries are a big part of the landscape in many urban and even suburban settings in the US. Why wouldn’t you want to get in on this exciting new industry?
JOBS
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Coroner Investigating Homeless Deaths Amid Plunging Temperatures

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office is investigating a number of recent homeless deaths possibly related to “cold exposure/hypothermia.” In an email to KPIX, officials said the investigation into the cause of the deaths was still ongoing and no other information was available. The coroner also did not say how many deaths were being investigated. The weather has turned cold in the San Francisco Bay Area and combined with strong downpours from a series of storms this week has created miserable conditions for those living on the streets. Temperatures plunged into the low 30s early Friday and forecasters...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mayor London Breed Declares State Of Emergency In San Francisco’s Troubled Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mayor London Breed declared a local state of emergency in San Francisco’s crime-ridden Tenderloin District Friday, allowing the city officials to waive certain laws to quickly address a rising tide of deadly fentanyl overdoses. The proclamation was an enhancement of the emergency intervention Breed rolled out earlier this week that would deploy additional police officers to the 50-square block neighborhood to target surging gun violence and open-air drug dealing. The state of emergency now will bring in additional health care services. Breed made the announcement of the state of emergency during a press conference Friday. Raw Video: San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey OBGYN settles lawsuit resolving allegations of misleading advertising

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) A Monterey gynecologist office settled a lawsuit agreeing to pay $15,000 in civil penalties and be subject to an injunction for 10 years to resolve allegations of misleading advertisement. LAiMA OBYN, Inc. was being sued for allegedly not "adequately disclosing" that he was limited to outpatient care. In 2018, the practice's sole The post Monterey OBGYN settles lawsuit resolving allegations of misleading advertising appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor Orders Police Surge to Fight ‘Bullshit That Has Destroyed Our City’

San Francisco’s mayor announced with a palpable sense of frustration Wednesday that she would direct a surge of police into one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods. London Breed said, “It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement: more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls--t that has destroyed our city.” The Tenderloin district, where Breed has ordered more police, has long been plagued by open drug dealing and use, violence, property crime, and street encampments. In just the past week, police there seized more than 600 grams of the lethal opioid fentanyl, according to statistics released by the department. In nearby Union Square, gangs of robbers ransacked Louis Vuitton, Yves St. Laurent, and other luxury stores in November, crimes documented in shocking video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

