Proper Boat Motor Storage

By Thomas Allen
outdoorchannelplus.com
 4 days ago

In-Fisherman Digital Content Manager Thomas Allen talks...

www.outdoorchannelplus.com

Comments / 0

connectcre.com

Adult Toy Storage in FL — US’ Largest RV and Boat Stable — Transfers Ownership

RanchHarbor, Ramser Development Company and Saunders Property Company has acquired Adult Toy Storage, a 55-acre recreational vehicle and boat storage facility the Orlando suburb of Altamonte Springs. The newly formed JV purchased the asset from its original owner for an undisclosed amount. RanchHarbor sourced the acquisition debt for the property...
FLORIDA STATE
saltwatersportsman.com

2022 Boat Buyers Guide: Flats Boats

Light-tackle and fly-fishing aficionados drawn to the challenge of targeting the likes of bonefish, redfish, permit, snook, stripers and tarpon in skinny water will be happiest aboard a flats boat. Nowadays, however, flats boats are more than stable, shallow-draft fishing machines; they also encompass specialized models designed with an even narrower focus, such as technical-poling skiffs—16- to 18-footers primarily intended to quietly stalk shallow-water game propelled by a push pole—and microskiffs, which have a similar purpose but are somewhat smaller and can access skinnier water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatingmag.com

Guide to Boat Upholstery Renovation

Re-upholstering a boat exceeds the skill level of most DIY boaters. For this kind of project, most of us need the help of a qualified marine upholstery shop. This is especially true for a project that encompasses the total replacement of the upholstery, a task that includes the engineering and fabrication of the upholstery framework, as well as design and crafting of the fabric coverings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
realtree.com

Do Boat Motors Spook Ducks?

You’re probably old-school if you don’t run a mud motor in shallow water or a big outboard on open water nowadays. The appeal is obvious: Such motors are efficient and effective, and they carry a significant cool factor. Further, motors let you go farther and faster while staying safe.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
Outdoor Life

How to Back Up a Boat

As a fishing mentor and outreach coordinator, Ray Ruiz knows that backing up a boat trailer is intimidating for a lot of new anglers. You’re dealing with an expensive boat, your new pickup truck, and a busy boat ramp full of onlookers—it could be a recipe for disaster. That’s unless you know a few simple tricks. First, make sure your vehicle is equipped to tow your boat. New, high-performance trucks like the All-New 2022 Nissan Frontier come equipped with an Intelligent Around View®Monitor with Moving Object Detection and 360-degree camera which make hooking up boat trailers and hauling them much easier and safer. When you’re backing up your trailer, keep your hand in the 6 o’clock position. Know that if you move your hand to the right, the trailer will move to the right. Move your hand to the left, and the trailer moves left. Go slow, a.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
wnav.com

Boats and Equipment

Since 1970, the Annapolis Boat Shows have hosted some of the most comprehensive boating events in the maritime industry. Serviced by boating experts and backed by the nation's second-largest auto insurance company, our coverage options for boaters of all kinds can't be beaten.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
floridasportsman.com

MY NEW OLD BOAT

Just getting the finishing touches today. On my way to have the cushions installed and going out for her maiden voyage in the morning. 4 month complete restoration and 45K and she's ready to go.
CARS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fast & Accurate: TenPoint Teams with Garmin, Burris on Nitro 505 Crossbows

Laser-rangefinder packages combine 505 feet per second speed with easy-to-use scopes. TenPoint Crossbow Technologies has teamed up to bring precision rangefinding scopes to the “world’s fastest crossbow," the Nitro 505. New for 2022, the TenPoint Nitro 505 Oracle X and Nitro 505 XERO X1i crossbows combine arrow speeds...
ORACLE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
outdoorchannelplus.com

TenPoint Viper S400 Oracle X Crossbow with Rangefinding Scope: First Look

Not a Gun but Looks Like Fun! An Option To Suppressed Firearms. TenPoint Crossbow Technologies recently launched the new Viper S400 Oracle X crossbow. Featuring the Burris® Oracle X™ Rangefinding Crossbow Scope and the revolutionary ACUslide™ cocking and de-cocking system, the Viper S400 delivers speeds up to 400 feet-per-second and is one of TenPoint’s shortest forward draw crossbows at just 32-inches long.
ORACLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Bowtech Unveils 2022 Hunting Bow Lineup

Four new compound bows highlight Bowtech's 2022 line. It's led by a pair of flagship models — the SR350 and CP28. Bowtech today unveiled its 2022 hunting bow lineup that includes four new models — a pair of flagship bows with broad market appeal, plus a bow for long-draw archers and a high-power bow for bowhunters who want maximum knockdown power.
outdoorchannelplus.com

What Are the Top Varmint Hunting Cartridges?

There's a long list of excellent rifle cartridges well suited for varmint hunting. The best choice really comes down to the specific need and application. The class of small-caliber, fast and accurate rounds that we call “varmint cartridges” came into being about a century ago. This was a time when American big game populations were at their lowest ebb. Even deer had become scarce in much of the country. In my home state of Kansas, whitetails were considered extinct by 1925. Hunters will hunt, and tend to pursue game that is most available closest to home. Before WWII, for many the most available game animals were small game and what we now think of as “varmints.”
LIFESTYLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Colt Woodsman Match Target Semiautomatic Pistols on the Auction Block

These engraved Colt Woodsman Match Target semiautomatic pistols, complete with a double-walnut case with a Colt Custom medallion on the lid, garnered $25,000 at a Sportsman's Legacy auction. A lovely pair of unfired, decorated Colt Woodsman Match Target semiautomatic pistols realized $25,000 at a May 21, 2021, Sportsman's Legacy sale....
SHOPPING
powerandmotoryacht.com

Are Electric Boats Here to Stay?

The late summer sun was falling behind the horizon as we pulled into Newport Harbor aboard the hybrid-powered Greenline 48. A modern motoryacht silently gliding toward the “City by the Sea,” it captured the attention of all the sailors in the harbor as it danced through the crowded anchorage toward our slip for the night.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatingmag.com

Boat Parade Safety

Whether you’re a spectator or a participant, nighttime boat parades featuring festive lights and creative boat and yacht displays can be one of the most fun and memorable traditions of the entire holiday season. From San Francisco’s famous Fisherman’s Wharf Holiday Lights & Sights Boat Parade to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Winterfest Boat Parade, scores of cities and towns across the country light up the skies with dazzling Christmas-themed, floating showstoppers. Spectators only need conduct a simple internet search to find locally available parade sites and viewing times.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
SPY

DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Packs Are 50% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

With just days until Christmas, Amazon is releasing some great deals on some of the most coveted products you can think of. They’ve slashed the prices on items such as AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Bowflex workout equipment, and more. And whether you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts or just picking up some items for yourself, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone at the moment. If home improvement is on you or a loved one’s vision board for 2022, Amazon also offering up to 50% off DeWalt drill kits and batteries, which is an amazing...
ELECTRONICS
The News-Press

The ultimate boat house

Up to 10 boats fit at the docks. There is even room for a 120 foot long vessel. There is a 60,000 pound boat lift, a 30,000 pound lift and docks for everything from yachts to personal watercraft. Then there is the air conditioned garage that has room for nine cars, yet also has a bar, couches, television and recreation area.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
henrico.us

Holiday Boat Parade

The parade begins at 3pm and travels down Osborne Turnpike from River Bend Estates to Osborne Boat Landing. Big Toy Parade is sponsored by the Battlefield Ruritan Club. Concessions for sale provided by the Battlefield Ruritan Club. Live Music. Santa Claus!. Activities for kids. Face Painting by Creative Faces by...
CELEBRATIONS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Shotgun Review: Weatherby 18i

The Italian-made Weatherby 18i is a sleek, inertia-operated semi-auto that's capable of handling a full range of shotshells. The 18i is the first Weatherby shotgun released since the company’s move to Sheridan, Wyoming—but these semiauto shotguns actually originate in Brescia, Italy where they are built by respected Italian firearms manufacturer, Marocchi. The 18i is available in three different versions including the line-topping Deluxe model with electroless nickel finish, laser engraving, chrome plating and a magnificent...
WYOMING STATE

