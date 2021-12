Christmas is right around the corner but a local organization refuses to wait to bring some holiday cheer to West Alabama. Mind Changers has been busy these last few weeks around West Alabama. “Over the last week, we’ve given away over 500 toys to various communities including Hay court, University Manor, Creekwood Village, various children throughout the community, and an organization in Eutaw.” Said Founder and CEO Rodney Pelt.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO