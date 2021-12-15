Gift Ideas for Her

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
madison

Give Her Holiday Gifts She Really Wants: Check Out These 10 Ideas

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Finding the perfect gift for the women in your life—especially during the hectic holiday...
LIFESTYLE
Longview News-Journal

Gift ideas for the outdoor enthusiasts

My favorite time of the year is here. There is always lots of family and friends, gathering and celebrating. East Texas has a high number of outdoor activities and an even higher number of outdoor enthusiasts. Hunting and fishing is enjoyed by families and friends and usually sometime during the holidays, these folks get together, eat, exchange gifts and celebrate Christmas. Some families have the celebrations at the hunting or fishing camp, enjoying a big fire and soaking up the outdoors.
LIFESTYLE
theeasttexasweekend.com

Meaningful Hanukkah gift ideas

Hanukkah sameach! (That means Happy Hanukkah) Here are a few tips and gift ideas if you get invited to a party. Avoid Christmas colors! Blue and white are the primary colors of Hanukkah. If you are cooking a dish, be sure to check how kosher the dish needs to be.
CELEBRATIONS
myfox28columbus.com

Former RHONY Heather Thomson Reveals Her Top Gift Ideas

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that can be shared. But as easy it may sound; these crowd-pleasers can be a struggle to track down. Fashion designer, stylist, and Former Housewife, Heather Thomson talked to Alissa Henry about the only tech you need this season, fun essentials and how to find them. Looking for an out of the ordinary gifting experience? Here's some splurge-worthy gifts the entire family can enjoy.
LIFESTYLE
KXL

Gift ideas for the “Foodies” on the Holiday Gift List

This is my favorite gift to give! I really spend a lot of time trying to match someone’s personality with food gifts. If it’s a young person experimenting in the kitchen, or someone who wants to branch out and try new foods, Portland has a LOT to offer. I focus on LOCAL products that they aren’t going to find in just any store. I admit I’m having a blast visiting some of these places. Some are very obscure and specialized, and others are pretty well known. Zupan’s is locally owned and has three locations and is full of unique holiday gift ideas. One of my favorite finds there: Fudge made by Brigittine Monks in Amity Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
13abc.com

Holiday Gift Ideas for Outdoor Lovers

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Toledo Fire Chief Byrd reflects on his time at the department before he moves on to another role in the city.
TOLEDO, OH
Cosmopolitan

15 Gift Ideas for the Mother of the Bride That'll Make Her Feel Extra Special

I probably don't need to tell you this, but moms are seriously iconic—especially when it comes to all the behind-the-scenes work they do for their child's wedding. Your mom (or the mom of your spouse) has likely helped out with so many different aspects of your big day. Maybe she put together the seating chart to seamlessly avoid any family drama. Or perhaps she's been your emotional support system when wedding planning got stressful. Whatever the sitch, the mother of the bride definitely deserves a big thank you. And what better way to do that than with a heartfelt prezzie?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nwahomepage.com

Buy Local Gift Guide: Luxury Gift Ideas

Hospitals fear overcrowding could be on the way as Omicron, Delta variants continue to spread. Hospitals fear overcrowding could be on the way as Omicron, Delta variants continue to spread. Arkansas family 'thrilled' with plan to address waitlist for people with developmental disabilities. Do you need the booster shot to...
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Sustainable gift ideas for a green Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Holiday shopping usually means festive gift bags, masses of sparkly ribbon and loads of plastic packaging that winds up in...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
aorn.org

Holiday Gift Ideas for Perioperative Nurses

December 5, 2021 — The holiday season is here and it’s time to spoil your colleagues (and make a list for yourself). Nurses definitely deserve some spoiling this year. AORN nurses compiled a list of 21 holiday gifts nurses will love. Whether it’s self-care, comfort on the job, a good laugh, or treating yourself to fun and inspiration at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2022, we hope these ideas help with your holiday planning to make sure the perioperative nurses in your life know you appreciate them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
The Staten Island Advance

Last-minute holiday ideas for her: Jewelry, fragrances, gift sets and more

Consider this a friendly reminder that if you want to shop online for Christmas presents this year, start ordering this week. With Christmas less than two weeks away, the window of time to order online gifts is closing. The “unofficial” last day to have your gifts shipped, in order to have them at your door in time for Christmas, is Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS).
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Ultimate White Elephant Gift Guide for Crushing the Gift Exchange This Year

White elephant gatherings can be tricky. It’s not like you’re buying just any gift off the Christmas wish list or finding something on your go-to Christmas Gift Guide. You have to be prepared for your gift to go to various people with different interests. To help find something that anyone could enjoy, we’ve crafted this extensive white elephant gift guide. Who doesn’t love some gourmet hot sauce? Or a cozy fleece throw blanket? Some items on this list are slightly tailored to a certain kind of person, but luckily there are opportunities to swap. For the most part, these are all...
LIFESTYLE
CatTime

6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents

If a friend of yours is a new cat parent, and therefore, a future feline fanatic, it's a great time to get them a gift to welcome home the new kitty. The post 6 Amazing Holiday Gifts For New Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime.
PETS

