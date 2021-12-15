ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, GA

Rollins tells of threats as she readies for US attorney job

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago

BOSTON — (AP) — Rachael Rollins says she has endured racist and threatening messages as she prepares to become Massachusetts' top federal prosecutor.

Rollins will be the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney in Massachusetts following her confirmation by the U.S. Senate earlier this month. She discussed the harassment she has received during a radio interview on Tuesday with GBH News.

“My security team is fielding calls with people using the N-word and saying they want to put a bullet in my head and, you know, they know I have children,” said Rollins, who has served as Suffolk County District Attorney since 2019.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in Rollins' contentious confirmation, which split along party lines. Some Republican senators had criticized her progressive approach to crime, most notably Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who said Rollins' confirmation would “put Americans in danger.”

Rollins said her methods, including her decision to not prosecute low-level crimes and to back police reform, is working. She noted that Boston is one of the few major U.S. cities to see a recent drop in violent crime.

“We’ll prove them wrong,” she said about the lack of Republican votes. “It’s not worth a reaction. The numbers speak for themselves. Boston should be a gold standard for places like Arkansas and other places where the murder rate is skyrocketing right now.”

A successor to complete Rollins' term, which ends in 2022, will be selected by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WGBH-FM.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong was voting Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, GA
Government
City
Boston, GA
Boston, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
State
Arkansas State
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Security protocols leave threat responses up to schools

School systems nationwide rely on high-level expertise from the U.S. Secret Service and others as they work to stay vigilant for signs of potential student violence, training staff, surveilling social media and urging others to tip them off. When it comes to how to respond to a possible threat, however,...
EDUCATION
WGAU

How COVID-19 upended Blinken's diplomatic mission

HONOLULU, Hawaii — (AP) — U.S. Air Force Special Air Mission 50601 departed from Joint Base Andrews on the night of Dec. 9 with an ambitious journey ahead — an eight-day, around-the-world trip with America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken. But the diplomatic mission to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

COVID-19 'raging' in New Jersey as leaders weigh next steps

NEW YORK — With COVID-19 "raging" in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said this latest surge could bring about the return of some restrictions. New Jersey reported back-to-back days of over 6,000 new confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday, as infections have dramatically spiked in recent weeks, state data shows. This time last month, the state was reporting under 2,000 daily new cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package. Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Charlie Baker
WGAU

Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

All the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been flown out of the country after a two-month ordeal, the leader of their Ohio-based missions organization said Friday, as he also extended an offer of forgiveness to their captors. David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid...
SOCIETY
WGAU

Coronavirus: CDC endorses ‘test-to-stay’ policies in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that unvaccinated school children exposed to COVID-19 can safely continue attending school if they mask up and undergo at least twice-weekly testing. The endorsement of “test-to-stay” policies comes after officials spent months working with school districts nationwide to evaluate the...
EDUCATION
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy