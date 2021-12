Thousands of selected Americans around the United States have received stimulus checks worth up to $3,000 only days before Christmas. In a recently published article in The U.S. Sun, Under Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the Higher Education Emergency Assistance Fund provided about $40 billion in pandemic relief to students and institutions. Stimulus checks have been sent to students by colleges as a means of assisting them in meeting their financial obligations.

