A war memorial in France has been defaced with a message against French Covid measures – which also appears to make a reference to Nazi Germany. The French president and authorities have denounced the act as an “insult to the memory” of the nation’s soldiers. Mont-Valerien, a memorial to those who lost their lives in the Second World War in a western Paris suburb, was seen with “ANTI PASS” scrawled over it on Monday. It appears to reference France’s Covid pass sanitaire (health pass), which gives a QR code to people in order to access many venues and events, as...

PROTESTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO