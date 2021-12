CHICAGO (CBS) – A local cannabis company is offering classes to help people who want to get into the industry. Cresco Labs is opening the Illinois Cannabis Education Center near Clark and Grace streets in Lakeview. “What it’ll be able to provide is a fully retrofitted dispensary, state-approved, and the only thing that’s not there is cannabis,” said Chimaobi Envia, Executive VP of Social Equity & Educational Development The center is the first of its kind. They will teach people how to operate a marijuana business — especially people negatively impacted by the war on drugs. The center will also be a venue for community organizations and expungement events. It will open early next year.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO