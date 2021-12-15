ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice man wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
VENICE, Fla. – A Venice man claimed a $1 million top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, Florida lottery officials announced Friday.

37-year-old Yorkie Leon bought his winning ticket from a Wawa gas station at 2970 Executive Drive in Venice.

Leon purchased a ‘$5 Gold Rush Supreme‘ scratch-off and hit the jackpot scoring the $1 million prize.

The 37-year-old chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The Wawa that sold the winning ticket will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratch-off.

According to the Florida Lottery, the ‘$5 Gold Rush Supreme‘ game launched in January and has 24 top prizes of $1 million.

