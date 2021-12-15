Special events and pricing at Renovus Medical Spa

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Adventure Aquarium opened its doors Sunday night for a special event focuses on sensory-friendly families. The Family Inclusive Special Hours, or F.I.S.H, was for those who many need adjustments to enjoy the aquarium.
Some of the changes included sound and lighting adjustments, no microphones, and turned off experiences. The night also included the chance to experience the Christmas Underwater dive show.
“It is important to us that all families have the opportunity to enjoy the Aquarium and Christmas Underwater,” said Molly Deese, Executive Director of Adventure Aquarium. “We are pleased to offer this special sensory-friendly evening in partnership with Shriners Children’s Philadelphia.”
The limited tickets were $24.99 each and required a reservation.
