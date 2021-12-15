ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya continues her run of spider-themed looks on the red carpet

Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that Zendaya loves referencing the movie she’s promoting with...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

countryliving.com

'Being the Ricardos' Star Nicole Kidman Looks Like a Disney Princess in Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman had everyone doing double takes while on the red carpet for the premiere of Amazon Studio's Being the Ricardos. The Big Little Lies star stunned fans as she rocked her natural red tresses and looked like the spitting image of the I Love Lucy icon in the trailer for the upcoming biopic. Being the Ricardos follows the lives of Lucille Ball as well as co-star and husband Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem. The movie takes a behind-the-scenes look into the couple's dynamic, including a series of personal and professional obstacles that threatened their show, careers, and marriage. The highly anticipated film hit theaters on Friday, December 10, and will become available to stream on Amazon Prime by December 21.
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Brought Her Entire Family to the Red Carpet

Reese Witherspoon turned the red carpet into family night. On Sunday, the entire clan tagged along for the premiere of her latest movie Sing 2 in Los Angeles — five years after the release of the original film. The actress was joined by her husband Jim Toth and kids...
Elite Daily

Charli's 2021 PCAs Red Carpet Look Was So Unlike Her

Your favorite TikTok star just took over the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, and Charli D’Amelio’s dress slayed the game. The bright red, Dolce & Gabbana number was an exciting modern take on Old Hollywood. She even paired it with a brown lip for a wintery touch.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Freaking Out Over Zendaya's Red Carpet Appearance at the Premiere

Monday night saw the red-carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and while fans around the world were undeniably excited to see the film's stars as they celebrated the highly anticipated Sony/Marvel film, it wasn't just the excitement for the movie that had fans taking to the internet freaking out. Star Zendaya stole the red carpet with her spiderweb-inspired look and while the third installment of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy might be the most exciting movie of the year, it paled in comparison to the excitement Zendaya caused with her incredible red-carpet style.
Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Wear Statement Coats During Low-Key NYC Dinner Date

Zendaya and Tom Holland may not be hiding their romantic relationship anymore, but the Spider-Man on-screen and off-screen couple very much prefer to keep it low-key. Still, paparazzi captured a rare sighting on Tuesday: the two on a casual dinner date in New York City. Both wore statement coats: Zendaya in a brown leather trench and Holland in a yellow jacket. They did not show PDA in front of the cameras.
wonderwall.com

The 21 best red carpet gowns of 2021: Zendaya's tummy-baring yellow Oscar dress and more

It's official — the red carpet was back in action this year! After a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wonderwall.com is celebrating the glamorous return of IRL with a lineup of the best dresses served on the rouge rug in 2021. First up? Zendaya, who wowed at the Oscars in a Cher-inspired technicolor Valentino gown. With a modern cut-out silhouette in a classic chiffon fabric, the piece that took more than 300 hours to make was an impeccably fresh-yet-classic statement.
The Independent

Zendaya says Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man

Zendaya has revealed that Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man.During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 25-year-old actor was joined by her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Holland.All the actors were asked questions by children. Brent, 11, pointed towards Zendaya and asked: “Who the best Spider-Man is in your opinion? Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield, tell me what you think.”Zendaya burst into laughter before responding: “I love the confidence. Yo, Zendaya, so let me tell ya...” “Listen, I’m not going to get in trouble. I’m not going to pick a favourite,...
POPSUGAR

Zendaya and Tom Holland Flirting and Holding Hands on the Red Carpet Just Made My Day

At last, it looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland are finally making their real-life romance official! The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars graced the red carpet at the movie's London photocall on Dec. 5, and they showed up putting their love on full display. Between snapping photos and showing off stylish looks, the two managed to sneak in some adorable PDA moments (which we are always here for). The couple have been on everyone's radars heavy ever since the dating rumors started back up in July.
thezoereport.com

Zendaya Expertly Made A Spider Web Dress Look High Fashion & Cool

Zendaya has amassed an unrivaled portfolio of red carpet looks. (Lest you forget, just last month she wore the most unique metal spine gown from Roberto Cavalli, which sparked a myriad of headlines that praised her outfit.) All of her occasion-appropriate attire are not only tasteful, but are also consistently thoughtful and clever in their designs. Case in point: Zendaya’s dress at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, which clearly referenced the Marvel film. The haute couture gown was custom-made for the actor by Valentino and it was adorned with dazzling beads, all intricately arranged to resemble a spider web.
Cinema Blend

Zendaya Recalls Her Concerns About Her And Tom Holland’s Height Difference During Spider-Man: Homecoming Auditions

Among the many odd societal norms that have existed for as long as we can remember is the idea of height difference between a couple. There’s a belief often perpetuated that the guy in the relationship needs to be taller than the girl. This becomes unfair for taller than average women or shorter than average men, which applies to the stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya. And the latter has now revealed the initial height-related concerns she had while auditioning for 2017's Homecoming.
The Independent

Fans praise Tom Holland after he stops interview to watch Zendaya arrive on Spider-Man red carpet

People are praising Tom Holland and Zendaya as couple goals after the actor stopped an interview to watch his co-star and girlfriend arrive on the red carpet at the world premiere of their new film Spider-Man: No Way Home.The sweet moment took place during Monday’s event while the Spider-Man star was in the midst of a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.In a video of the interview, Holland can be seen being asked a question about the physical demands from the movie, only for the question to be interrupted by screaming from fans.The loud cheering prompted the 25-year-old actor...
