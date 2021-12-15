Zendaya continues her run of spider-themed looks on the red carpet

Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman had everyone doing double takes while on the red carpet for the premiere of Amazon Studio's Being the Ricardos. The Big Little Lies star stunned fans as she rocked her natural red tresses and looked like the spitting image of the I Love Lucy icon in the trailer for the upcoming biopic. Being the Ricardos follows the lives of Lucille Ball as well as co-star and husband Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem. The movie takes a behind-the-scenes look into the couple's dynamic, including a series of personal and professional obstacles that threatened their show, careers, and marriage. The highly anticipated film hit theaters on Friday, December 10, and will become available to stream on Amazon Prime by December 21.

