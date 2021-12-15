ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 11 dead, 25 missing after boat carrying Indonesians capsizes off Malaysia

By Sammy Westfall
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have launched a search and rescue operation after a boat carrying dozens of Indonesian migrants capsized off the coast of Malaysia Wednesday. Of the estimated 50 passengers, 14 have been reported safe, 11 are dead, and some 25 remain missing, according to authorities. The boat overturned in rough...

www.washingtonpost.com

Shropshire Star

At least 55 people dead after truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

Dozens were also injured in the crash on Thursday evening. At least 55 people are dead after a lorry loaded with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. In addition to the 54 killed on Thursday evening,...
ACCIDENTS
whdh.com

At least three dead, 6 missing after building collapses in Ravanusa, Italy

(CNN) — At least three people have died and at least six others are missing after several buildings in the southern Italian town of Ravanusa collapsed early Sunday morning, according to the Civil Protection Department in Sicily. Two people have been rescued, authorities said. Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D’Angelo said...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

UK ship investigated after Danish boat capsizes

Two people are feared to have died after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast early on Monday, causing one to overturn. Prosecutors have begun an inquiry into alleged gross negligence at sea involving the UK-flagged Scot Carrier. The coastguard was also investigating suspected "gross...
ACCIDENTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after at least 14 die

LUMAJANG, Indonesia — Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS — (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain.
ACCIDENTS
kfgo.com

One of missing crew found dead on board capsized Danish ship

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – One crew member of a Danish ship which capsized after being struck by a larger British freighter in the Baltic Sea off the south coast of Sweden has been found dead, authorities said on Monday. The Swedish Maritime Administration said in a statement the crew member...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Thousands displaced by floods in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Torrential rains in Malaysia have caused flooding that has driven more than 11,000 people from their homes, closed dozens of roads and disrupted shipping, authorities said on Saturday. More than 66,000 personnel from the police, army and fire department have been mobilised nationwide to help rescue people...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pakistan gas explosion: At least 10 dead and 13 injured after blast in sewer

Pakistan’s port city of Karachi was rocked by a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system above a bank, killing at least 10 people and injuring 13 others, police said.The blast was caused in a sewer beneath a private bank building where gas had accumulated and was inflamed after something was ignited, police spokesman Shail Jokhio said.The incident occurred in Shershah Paracha Chowk of the largest city of Karachi on Saturday in the afternoon hours.Mr Jokhio said it was not clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate and the cause of...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption

Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Indonesia’s geological agency said Saturday it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain. About 8 million cubic meters (282 million cubic feet) of sand from...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
watchers.news

Super Typhoon "Rai" hits the Philippines, leaving a trail of destruction

Typhoon "Rai" -- known locally as Odette -- reached Super Typhoon intensity on December 16, 2021, just before it made landfall on the popular tourist island of Siargao, Philippines with maximum sustained winds around 195 km/h (120 mph).1 Rai is the 6th super typhoon of the year and one of the most powerful typhoons to ever hit the southern Philippines. At least 12 people have been killed.
ENVIRONMENT
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
foodsafetynews.com

Noodle link investigated as children die in South Africa

Officials in South Africa are looking into the deaths of up to five children to see if they are linked to eating instant noodles. The Department of Health is investigating the possible food poisoning in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. The agency met with environmental health practitioners from the...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Flood from illegal coal mining traps 21 people in China

Rescuers on Thursday were trying to reach 21 people trapped by a flood because of illegal mining for coal in northern China authorities said.The accident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing Water was being pumped out of the mine, and the water level was falling, the Xiaoyi government said in an update on social media. Police have detained six people and others were being sought in connection with the incident, the report said.China has cracked down on illegal mining in recent years, sharply reducing what was a high fatality rate, but a shortage of coal this year has driven up prices, prompting a surge in mining. Read More China's #MeToo victims face abuse, payback for going publicAsian stocks higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullbackTaiwan's Tsai urges unity against rising authoritarianism
ACCIDENTS

