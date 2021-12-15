New phase of Wasson Way open, connecting to Murray Path

Wasson Way continues to wind through the neighborhoods and towns in Greater Cincinnati. On Wednesday, Mayor John Cranley snipped the ribbon signaling the opening of a new section of the mixed-use trail.

The new trail connected Wasson Way to the Murray Path, a 1.5-mile trail along the border of Mariemont, Hyde Park and Fairfax. This segment has linked Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Madisonville, Cincinnati, Fairfax, Mariemont and Columbia Township.

"Having a walking bridge that goes across is symbolically and literally a way to connect people where you don't have to get in a car," said Cranley. "It overcomes that whole 'what side of the track are you on.' Next year we're going to Avondale, crossing Victory Parkway into the heart of Avondale, and that will further connect communities of this city."

The last new phase to open stretched the trail from Marburg Avenue to Ault Park.

When complete, the trail will be just over 6 miles. It will join a 34-mile trail loop that will connect it to the Little Miami Scenic Trail, the Ohio River Trail and others.

Ultimately, the trail will continue into Avondale. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2024.