Income Tax

Child tax credit benefit launched during COVID nears lapse

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s one of the most far-reaching of all the federal aid programs launched during the COVID-19 pandemic — up to $300 per child going directly into the bank accounts of families on the 15th of every month. But the last checks will go...

www.pbs.org

WWL-TV

Child tax credit payment may not come Jan. 15 based on what happened Thursday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday all but acknowledged negotiations over his sweeping domestic policy package will likely push into the new year, as he does not yet have the votes in the Senate to lift the roughly $2 trillion bill to passage. It may mean that if an extension of the monthly child tax credit survives, the January payment will be delayed.
INCOME TAX
Colorado State
The Independent

Manchin's child tax credit stance draws criticism back home

Sen. Joe Manchin’s reluctance to endorse the Biden administration’s expanded child tax credit program is rippling through his home state of West Virginia Manchin, a moderate Democrat, is one of the last holdouts delaying passage of President Joe Biden s massive social and environmental package, dubbed the Build Back Better Act. The West Virginia senator has expressed concerns over multiple aspects of the roughly $2 trillion package, including the continuation of the expanded Child Tax Credit program.The expansion, passed earlier this year as part of pandemic relief legislation, boosted the monthly payments for parents and greatly expanded the scope...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s giant social and climate spending bill on Thursday night appeared stalled in the U.S. Senate for some time to come, a deep frustration for congressional Democrats who aimed to pass the ambitious package by the Christmas recess. At risk also is a temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the […] The post Biden’s big social spending bill caught in snags in the Senate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats ‘Stunned’ By Joe Manchin Position On Child Tax Credit Extension

WASHINGTON — Democrats believed they had an agreement to extend monthly child tax credit payments for another year until Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) expressed fresh concerns about the proposal this week. “I was stunned by that,” Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.), the chief Democratic vote-counter, said Thursday when...
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Why a cut to the child tax credit in 2022 may not be the last

The American Rescue Plan raised the maximum value of the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child (depending on age) in 2021. It will fall to $2,000 next year absent congressional intervention. The value would be further reduced to $1,000 starting in 2026 due to a provision of...
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

IRS to Deliver Final Child Tax Credit Payment of 2021 to 36m Families

Some extra money is expected to be received by millions of parents across the U.S this week when the IRS will begin sending out the sixth and final payment from the enhanced child tax credit. ON Wednesday, in a joint statement, it has been confirmed by the Treasury Department and...
INCOME TAX
AFP

Biden acknowledges social spending bill will likely be delayed

US President Joe Biden admitted Thursday that he probably won't be able to push through a massive social spending bill that is crucial to his legacy as quickly as he had hoped. Referring to tough talks he has held recently with Democrat Joe Machin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia and whose vote is key to passing the bill, Biden said: "It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote." "We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," he said in a statement. In other words, the initial hope of the Democratic president -- to have the bill definitively voted on before the end of the year -- seems to be fading.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kiplinger

Will Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Continue in 2022?

The IRS sent the last round of 2021 child credit payments on December 15. But approximately 36 million parents across the country now have the same question in their mind: Will there be more monthly child tax credit payments in 2022?. As it stands right now, child tax credit payments...
INCOME TAX
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

