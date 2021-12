Having reached the age where I can remember the entirety of the career of almost everyone on the ballot, I think I have a more informed opinion than I used to. I fall into an interesting middle ground. I am neither a small Hall nor a big Hall person. I tend to focus on the "Fame" part more than most people do. Give the people what they want. At the same time, fame in itself isn't enough. I think you should have been among the best at your position for several years, at least, to be considered.

