Learn to lead and manage people and teams is one of the essential skills for anyone looking to advance their career. Here are some of the best advice compiled for first-time managers. Get to know your team, establish a system for open and effective communication, like having weekly or bi-weekly 1-on-1 conversations with each member. Having clear and specific goals for the team to achieve allows everyone to prioritize what is most important to get the job done. Be patient with your team and in return, allow them to be patient with you.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO