ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Roblox stock dips on lower-than-expected November user numbers

By Jessica Bursztynsky, @jbursz
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Roblox dipped Wednesday after the company released its November metrics. The report showed a decline in daily active users from October. The video game company reported 49.4 million daily active users. Shares of Roblox closed down 9% Wednesday after the company released its November metrics, showing a...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Active Users#Stock#Cnbc
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Costco Stock (COST): $610 Price Target From Argus

The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target of $610 from Argus. These are the details. The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target of $610 from Argus. And Argus analyst Chris Graja increased the price target from $515 while keeping a “Buy” rating on the shares.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Investor's Business Daily

WGO Stock: Winnebago Earnings Nearly Double, Crushing Views

Winnebago (WGO) crushed earnings views, as robust demand for towables and motor homes offset supply-chain and cost headwinds. WGO stock edged higher while Rev Group (REVG) continued to drop days after plunging on weak results and guidance. Both reversed and were up slightly midmorning Friday. Winnebago Earnings. Estimates: For Q1,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, -0.33% shed 0.33% to $333.79 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.07%. falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -1.48%. falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.3% for the period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy