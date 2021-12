Local residents and visitors from around the state took part in the 73rd annual Frankfort Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony at the Capitol Saturday. “On behalf of the City of Frankfort, I just want to say how special it is to have a proper Christmas parade again,” said Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “Tonight we’re taking it up a notch because we’re collaborating with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to combine our ceremony with the official state Christmas Tree lighting.”

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO