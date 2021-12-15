ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ESG-focused Aspiration secures $315 million in funding

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrei Cherny, Aspiration co-founder and CEO, joins 'Squawk on...

www.cnbc.com

freightwaves.com

Latin American freight forwarder Nowports secures $60 million in funding

Nowports, a Monterrey, Mexico-based digital freight forwarder, has closed a series B funding round, securing $60 million. The 3-year-old logistics startup said it is seeking to raise capital so that it can achieve “aggressive growth” in Brazil, develop the capacity of its current offices and support the development of its clients.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Bill Payment App 'Papaya' Raises $50 Million Series B

Mobile bill payment application Papaya recently raised $50 million in a series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Papaya lets users take a photo of any bill, and the app's AI-powered 'bill understanding technology' pays the bill in seconds. The company says its goal is to help people spend more time on things that matter, by making bill-paying as painless and quick as possible. Papaya CEO and co-founder Patrick Kann joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Haystacks.AI Secures $5 Million In Seed Funding Led by Streamlined Ventures and Colle Capital

New investment to accelerate product development and expansion efforts for the advanced real estate AI investment platform, focusing on alternative sentiment driven data. Haystacks.AI, a data aggregation and intelligence platform for real estate investors, announced a $5 million seed round led by Streamlined Ventures and Colle Capital. The new funding will immediately accelerate the Company’s product development and expansion efforts for its REMaaS (real estate management as a service) offering as the flow of institutional capital continues to follow technology-enabled and data-backed investment capabilities.
REAL ESTATE
aithority.com

Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

Spatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of its growth financing plans, to help build an immersive and social way to experience NFTs in the metaverse. Investors in the round included Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, Mirae Asset, Balaji Srinvasan, with participation from existing investors iNovia, Whitestar and Lerer Hippeau. This brings the total raised to $50 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s vision to become a 3D hub that links NFT creators to their communities and collectors – poised to build the first open and free metaverse for creators.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

The flood of ESG funds is starting to push investors into sustainable portfolios

This story is part of The Path to Zero, a series of special reports on how business can lead the fight against climate change. This quarter’s report highlights how governments and private industry are approaching the biggest challenges and opportunities in the sustainability space. Wall Street has been rushing...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Data startup Nansen secures fresh funding at $750 million valuation

Venture capital firm Accel led the fundraise, with participation from a16z and Tiger Global. The investment comes less than six months on from Nansen’s $12 million Series A raise. Crypto analytics startup Nansen has secured its next fundraise at a $750 million valuation, in a round led by Accel,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rokt Secures $USD325 Million Series E Funding Round, Led by Tiger Global

Company’s Valuation Reaches $USD1.95 Billion as Demand for More Relevant Ecommerce Experiences Continues to Rise. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology using AI and machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has closed a USD$325 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global, bringing the company’s valuation to USD$1.95 billion. The tech unicorn will use the new funding to invest in R&D, international expansion and strategic acquisitions. Other participants in the round included Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, Pavilion Capital and existing shareholder Square Peg.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Bitwise Launches New Fund Focused on NFTs

Bitwise Asset Management announced in a press release today the launch of their newest fund, the Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Index Fund that seeks to offer investors exposure to the most established and biggest NFT art collections. Non-fungible tokens have recently taken the digital asset world by storm, with a trading...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

Cloud security tech startup Sysdig raises $350 million in funding, doubling its valuation to $2.5 billion in just 8 months

It has been almost two years since we last covered Sysdig, a container security startup that enables companies to securely run cloud-native workloads in production. Back then, Sysdig raised $70 million in late-stage funding round to extend market presence. Since then, Sysdig has witnessed exponential growth as more and more organizations transition to cloud-based applications and demand more end-to-end security solutions.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Gene Therapy-Mediated Chemogenetic Platform Company CODA Biotherapeutics Secures $28 Million In Funding

CODA Biotherapeutics announced recently it has closed on $28 million in financing. These are the details. CODA Biotherapeutics — a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a gene therapy-mediated chemogenetic platform to treat neurological disorders with an initial focus on neuropathic pain and epilepsy — announced recently it has closed on $28 million in financing led by Pacira BioSciences, together with the company’s existing investors MPM Capital and Versant Ventures, and a new venture debt round with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). In connection with the funding, David Stack, chairman and CEO of Pacira Biosciences, has joined CODA’s board of directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shore News Network

Norway wealth fund ‘weeds out’ nine firms over ESG risks

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has conducted a risk-based screening of 442 companies this year, concluding that it would refrain from investing in nine of those firms, it said on Tuesday. “Our pre-screening builds on and strengthens our long-standing work...
BUSINESS
Forbes

This May Be The Only Value Fund Focused On Impact Investing

When thinking of a company that's the posterchild for ESG (environmental, social, governance), many investors come up with Tesla. . Thus, it's no surprise that the EV maker would be included in many ESG or impact funds. Additionally, many EV companies have high valuations like Tesla, although they also might be included in numerous ESG or impact funds.
MARKETS
sgbonline.com

YakAttack Secures PE Funding

L2 Capital Partners, L.P. announced the recapitalization of YakAttack, LLC, a manufacturer of branded mounted aftermarket accessories primarily used to outfit and rig kayaks for fishing. Founded in 2009 by Luther Cifers, and headquartered in Farmville, VA, YakAttack’s products are designed and manufactured in the United States. The funding comes...

