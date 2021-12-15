AUDIO: James Dece – “LED Poisoning”

Rapper PMRDimi is back with a new track, keeping the energy up on “WTFDYM?.” The track is short, and feels like a drugged out string of thoughts. Everything from girls to avoiding the opps gets covered in the lyrics, with the track being more about the feel than the lyricism. The bass knocks, however, and PMRDimi’s higher pitched vocals offset the low end well. PMRDimi isn’t slowing down any time soon, and you can check out “WTFDYM?” here below:
Duo 7000Apart have a new single out, and it’s a holiday track with a different take on what is the most wonderful time of year to some. “Reach Out” looks at the inverse side of things, and deals with people that don’t have someone to call, or might feel lonely or depressed during the winter’s cold. The song has an uplifting message, asking people to reach out to those who might be alone or lonely. In many ways, it embodies the spirit of the season, just from a different angle. Listen to “Reach Out” here below:
Progressive metal artist Nick Hill released a new album this week. It’s eight tracks of gnarly instrumental riffage, complete with rattling drums and thrashing speed. There’s a keen sense of epic adventure here, like you’re embarking on a treacherous journey through a storm or getting ready to head out to battle. Whichever scenario you envision, Nick Hill delivers your soundtrack to badassery with “Farrago.”
‘No More’ is the return of Glitch Project. This year, the Italian female two-piece have been working hard, and their brilliance appears to know no limitations, as evidenced by this new treat! Most likely their final song of 2021, and a tune that properly sums up their year!. This...
Experimental marimba artist Mike Neumeyer released a new composition, and it has a largely playful feel to it. “Scray” features jumbled notes that fall together in a rhythm, with bright tones that feel like exploration. Things do get darker as it progresses, ultimately incorporating more space, and then gaining extra depth as the track concludes. Neumeyer’s work can bring about lots of visuals through tone, which is hard for many artists to do no matter the genre. Take a few minutes to explore with him on “Scray” below:
Singer-songwriter Sarah Fierek is out with her second holiday original, closely following the release of her rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” a few weeks ago. She sings of having holiday cheer even if there’s no snow; nothing extinguishes the jolly spirit this time of year. There’s both a pop version and orchestral version available to stream. Sarah Fierek warms us with the uplifting charm of “Holiday Glow.”
Singer-songwriter Jesus Villa’s latest single is dedicated to the sweet Christmas morning treat. He describes the step-by-step baking process to the point where you can almost taste them, all to a blues rock melody. It’s the festive food tune you didn’t know you needed this year as it reminds you that Christmas is around the corner and so are the delicious iced pastries. We look forward to what Jesus Villa has in store for 2022.
Hip hop artist Dubb Saq dropped a new song dedicated to his beloved Uncle Nate. He wishes he could sit at the table and have lunch or take one more call from him; Saq reminisces on the conversations they had with a sample of a voicemail his uncle left him telling him he thinks he’ll get signed someday. It’s a reminder to check in with your loved ones because you never know when it’s the last time you’ll talk to them. Long Live Big Nate Dawg!
Hip hop artist IMOTWBABY dropped a new song a few months back. This one’s got a trippy, surreal feel; OTW is rapping about living like he’s making the hits like the Beatles did. Bass-boosted trap accompanies the fun he’s having as he’s collecting money and speaking to the people in the language of catchy song. It’s one last banger from IMOTWBABY before he gears up for what’s to come in the next year.
ILY Truly recently dropped a new track, and he talks about a relationship that is speeding along on “Young Forever.” There’s some talk of turbulence, but largely feelings of love on the track, which mixes a pop and hip hop sound together. Truly harmonizes about wanting to stay with someone forever, so long as they slow down the path that they’ve been on. The vocals are pronounced to get his message across, and the beat keeps things moving forward. In a short amount of time, ILY Truly can get you interested in what he’s doing, and there’s lots of potential for him going forward. Check out “Young Forever” below:
The wonderfully eccentric Peeper & Le Play are out with their final album. With nineteen tracks, this masterful exhibition of uniquely structured psychedelia, R&B, and experimental pop is full of idiosyncrasy. Juxtaposing chamber sounds with humorous social critiques, the Le Players find themselves in unusual settings from ribbon factories to locker rooms to candy shops. There’s two tracks titled “Club Frills” featuring TW Hansen and Andy Positive that act like radio banter, as well as a spoken-word interlude explaining cryptocurrency sounding like an alien. Peeper & Le Play take us on one more oddball journey bursting with color, humor, and attitude. Go see them play their final show at Cactus Club this Friday.
Electronic producer Shxde is out with an album this week. Two years in the making, it’s a record that makes you want to break free from all your fears and worries as you go out into the risk-filled world. Whether it’s for love, happiness or success, Shxde delivers an empowering odyssey of shadow, mystery, and determination. Put on a blacklight if you have one and listen to this thing for the best quality. Stay tuned for how Shxde will continue building on his atmospheric brand of bass in the coming year.
R&B artist Trinity Grace dropped a new single a few weeks back. Filled with 808 pulses and enchanting vocal layers, Grace sings about that person she fell head-over-heels for just like they do in the movies. She couldn’t ever imagine letting them go; they make the room feel hot like she’s got a fever. It’s a song about temptation and excitement about someone from Trinity Grace; we hope to hear more from her in the months to come.
Folk rock band Dead, Dead Swans dropped a new single. It’s an acoustic one about getting home late for Christmas ready to have a few drinks like old times. The singer reflects on how things used to be this time of year, from a snow-eating dog to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and now he wants to re-live what he can. Dead, Dead Swans bring a somber take on the holidays but with a ray of hope that it’s still worth celebrating.
Try arguing with Committee of Vultures about its latest Long Player, or just the title of it, Everybody Wants The Blues. If you do, first of all you’ll lose, particularly if you play this album (which won’t be released until early next year). Moreover, you must’ve not heard the opening number, “Lightening Struck The Fairgrounds”, and all the various elements this band has in place on it and the rest of the album, that simply overwhelm anyone with the audacity to contradict the title of this LP.
You could WIN a Julianna Deluxe Chorus/Vibrato form Walrus Audio! Giveaway Ends Jan 11, 2022. The Jeff Tweedy collaborator and rising-star chef cooks up a debut of clever, well-crafted tunes inspired by Bowie, Al Green, and the practical concerns of a gigging musician.
Blackened death metal project Auxeptheon is out with a new record. Written over a period of seven years, it’s five tracks that roar with fire and might. From a serpent’s temple to a light vortex to the sun itself, there’s an epic conquest of navigating the most treacherous of obstacles here. “Eternal Invocation of Spring” spans over fourteen minutes long and begins with a more illuminated riff before eventually plummeting into the darkened abyss of demonic catharsis, only to conclude with the brightness in the final minute. If you like your metal atmospheric yet relentless, give Auxeptheon’s “Bloodsummoned” a listen.
No matter how much about it you’ve heard, you can never say enough about simplicity. Especially not about music, in which the understated, the reserved, the plain, has an innate smoothness and, in the case of Hasten Mercy’s latest EP Hasten Mercy, definite appeal. So this is an...
2021 was an interesting year in the sense that everyone was rebuilding. We’re still very much in that phase, but Milwaukee music remained triumphant. So much amazing, diverse music came out of this city, and as a result, we have our biggest Year In Review playlist presented by Mystery Room Mastering to date. With over 300 songs (and counting, we’re still adding to it!), there’s a lot to unpack here. This is not a “best of” or a playlist, and nothing is in true order. However, it is the most comprehensive time capsule of Milwaukee music in 2021, and we suggest that you put it on shuffle, and enjoy the ride.
Universal Audio’s Volt 2 is an excellent budget interface. But it’s not head-and-shoulders above the competition. Vintage mode emulates the classic US 610 preamp using actual analog hardware, instead of software and it’s capable of capturing incredibly low noise recordings. There are plenty of similarly capable interfaces at the same price point, however, and some that are even slightly cheaper.
