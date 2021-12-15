AUDIO: James Dece – “LED Poisoning”

ILY Truly recently dropped a new track, and he talks about a relationship that is speeding along on “Young Forever.” There’s some talk of turbulence, but largely feelings of love on the track, which mixes a pop and hip hop sound together. Truly harmonizes about wanting to stay with someone forever, so long as they slow down the path that they’ve been on. The vocals are pronounced to get his message across, and the beat keeps things moving forward. In a short amount of time, ILY Truly can get you interested in what he’s doing, and there’s lots of potential for him going forward. Check out “Young Forever” below:

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO