Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO