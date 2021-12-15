‘Why Women Kill’ Renewed for Season 3 by Paramount Plus

“ Why Women Kill ,” Paramount Plus ’ popular original anthology series starring Allison Tolman, Lana Parrilla, Veronica Falcón and Nick Frost, has been renewed for a third season. The dark comedy, created by Marc Cherry , the man that brought us “Desperate Housewives” and “Devious Maids,” also features Jordane Christie and B.K. Cannon in its cast.

“’Why Women Kill’ explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Plus’ original scripted series branch. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of ‘Why Women Kill’ ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount Plus in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Season 2 was set in 1949 and focused on what it means to be beautiful and how far one woman will go in order to finally belong in a society that overlooks and ignores her. It was executive produced by Cherry alongside Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, David Warren and Imagine Television Group’s co-founder Brian Grazer.

“Why Women Kill” hails from CBS Studios and the Imagine production banner, which is behind such series like “Genius: Aretha,” “Swagger,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Genius,” “Filthy Rich,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Arrested Development,” “Lie to Me,” “Felicity” and “From the Earth to the Moon.” The Paramount Plus original is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, and can be streamed exclusively on the platform.