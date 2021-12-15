ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry County, SC

Fatality in I-26 wreck identified

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Phyllis Green, 82, of Newberry, as the victim of a fatal collision that took place on Dec. 9.

The collision took place at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 on I-26 west, near the 84 mile marker, according to Corporal Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Hovis said that a 2008 Honda was driving west on I-26 when a 2018 Honda, travelling east in the west bound lane, struck them head on. The 21-year-old driver of the 2008 Honda was seat belted, injured and transported to the Newberry County Memorial Hospital. The 84-year-old driver of the 2018 Honda was seat belted, injured and was transported to Richland Prisma.

Green was the passenger of the 2018 Honda, she was seat belted, but was entrapped in the vehicle and needed to be extracted by mechanical means, according to Hovis. She was transported to Richland Prisma where she passed away.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Three dead in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Three individuals, including two teenagers, were the victims of a fatal head-on collision that took place on Dec. 10, at approximately 3 p.m. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two vehicles, a 2016 Nissan Sentra (two occupants) and a Jeep Cherokee (one occupant), were traveling on S.C. 34, near S.C. 121, when both vehicles struck each other head-on. Bolt said the occupants of both vehicles were seat belted, became entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

The shortage of volunteer firefighters

At first look, it seems simple. There’s a building with big doors that open to reveal large firetrucks, and there are people moving around inside. They’re waiting for a call to action, a signal that somebody’s house or business is in danger – it’s on fire. And then, they spring into action, climb on one or more trucks, and drive off to put out the fire. Right?
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Shooting on Bush River Rd.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — According to a release by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a 60-year-old man walking down Bush River Rd. was shot and injured yesterday in the Helena section of Newberry County. At approximately 5:00pm Wednesday, Dec. 15, Deputies were called about gunfire, with a man having...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Warrants issued for Wednesday shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sheriff Lee Foster stated that investigators have identified two subjects involved in the shooting incident that took place on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way Wednesday, Dec. 15, injuring an innocent bystander. Warrants have been issued for Quaytron K. Sanders, 19 years old, of Newberry, for...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberry County, SC
Accidents
Newberry County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry Observer

Arrest made in connection to child shooting

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster announced the arrest of a person in the November 16 self-inflicted gunshot wound of a four-year-old child. Deputies served a warrant on Terrance Christopher Abrams, 25, of Gray Street, Newberry, for unlawful neglect of a child causing great bodily injury. Abrams was denied bond by a summary court judge.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Crews respond to White Oak Fork Road fire

NEWBERRY — Friendly Fire and Bush River Fire responded to a structure fire on Friday, Nov. 19, around 5:45 p.m. on White Oak Fork Road in Newberry. Officials said crews arrived on scene to a single story residential structure with smoke showing. The fire was brought under control quickly, containing it to one room. Whitmire Fire, NCEMS and NCSO also assisted, they said.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Crews respond to fire on Ebenezer Acres

NEWBERRY — The Friendly Fire Department, along with the Prosperity Fire Department, was dispatched to a house fire on Ebenezer Acres on Nov. 12. According to Chief Daniel Werts, dark in color turbulent smoke could be seen across town. “Crews arrived to find a fully involved house fire on a...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy