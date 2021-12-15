ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Orenstein dead at 98: Transformers creator and poker champion who survived Holocaust passes away

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago
TRANSFORMERS creator and poker champion Henry Orenstein has passed away at 98.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Orenstein died on Wednesday at his home in New Jersey.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Orenstein was born in the town of Hrubieszów, Poland, in 1923.

During World War II, he witnessed the horror of his parents being murdered during the Holocaust before he and his brother were transferred to a Nazi concentration camp in Germany.

Early in his life, Orenstein was a successful toymaker, creating the famous Transformers line.

The Transformers toy-line is divided into two main factions - the heroic Autobots and their opponents, the evil Decepticons.

Many spin-offs are based on the toys, including a comic book series, animated television series, and various Transformers movies, which starred actors such as Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, Shia LeBeouf, John Cena, and more.

He made a fortune as a toy designer and manufacturer and was inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame.

Later in his life, Orenstein became a successful poker player, competing in televised tournaments.

As a poker player, he finished eighth in the 1995 annual championship, a year later winning another competition.

In total, he earned over $200,000 in poker competitions and was elected to the Poker Hall of Fame in 2008.

