Lincolnton, NC

Female prison guard from Gastonia charged with having sexual activity with an inmate

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A female prison guard from Gastonia has been charged with having sexual activity with an inmate, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies received a tip last month regarding a prison guard at Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton who had been engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

26-year-old Gastonia resident Ashley Hubbard was identified as the guard, she was interviewed, and is now facing charges including a sexual act by a custodian.

She was held on a $2,500 secured bond and had her first court appearance Tuesday.

Marlboro County Sheriff, former deputy indicted on assault, battery charges

Comments / 72

Love child
2d ago

good job she lost over sex with some one that is a criminal he would had to use his his hand and some Vaseline or some thing this may not be the first time .in the old they say with you on do in the dark will come to light one day and hers has came to light .

Reply(1)
9
Elvin Turner
2d ago

Stop allowing them to work with male prisoners just like no male is allowed to work in females prison anymore. I

Reply(2)
17
ONE MANS OPINION
2d ago

Female correctional officials should not be working with male prisoners. Because prisoners are always looking for ways to exploit any potential weaknesses it could start with compliment in your appearance. Based on the female response. Let the mind games began.

Reply
6
 

