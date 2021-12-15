Female prison guard from Gastonia charged with having sexual activity with an inmate

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A female prison guard from Gastonia has been charged with having sexual activity with an inmate, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies received a tip last month regarding a prison guard at Lincoln Correctional Center in Lincolnton who had been engaging in sexual activity with an inmate.

26-year-old Gastonia resident Ashley Hubbard was identified as the guard, she was interviewed, and is now facing charges including a sexual act by a custodian.

She was held on a $2,500 secured bond and had her first court appearance Tuesday.

